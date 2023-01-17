Oh, the things you could buy. (File: Getty)

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Richard Todd, of Roanoke Rapids, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Todd bought his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids.

When Todd arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday, he had a decision to make.

He could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $427,509.

