KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Toney Peavey, of Kings Mountain, bought a $2 Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Peavey bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from the Circle K on Cleveland Avenue in Kings Mountain.

He matched numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million.

Peavey claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $712,501.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing offers a $308 million jackpot or $160.1 million in cash.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

