RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Travis Davis, of Raleigh, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Davis bought his winning 50X The Cash ticket from Five Points Family Fare on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

When he arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday, he had a decision to make.

He could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $427,503.

