GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Wesley Barrett, of Waco, bought a lottery ticket Friday morning and won a $1.14 million jackpot, which is the largest in Fast Play history, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

He bought his winning $10 Jackpot 777 ticket from Metcalf’s Grocery on Tryon School Road in Bessemer City.

The largest Fast Play win before Barrett’s happened on March 11 when a $20 100X The Cash ticket won a $920,665 jackpot plus the $200,000 cash that comes with a $20 Fast Play purchase.

Barrett arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $814,395.

