ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — ​A Lumberton man who was wanted on murder and attempted murder charges has been arrested after a traffic stop in the area of Highway 74 West, deputies said on Facebook.

Brandon Keith Locklear, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

His charges are in relation to the death of Brooke Dial, 38, of Pembroke, who was found shot on Friday at about 2:40 a.m., deputies said. A second victim was also shot but was taken to a hospital and is currently recovering.

Locklear was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on bonds of more than $1 million, jail records show.