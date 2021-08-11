North Carolina man wakes up in the middle of the night to discover his $141,000 lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina man woke up in the middle of the night to find out he had won half of a $282,218 Cash 5 jackpot, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Robert Leland, of Charlotte, said he discovered his good luck after waking up and checking his phone to see what the winning numbers were in the Cash 5 drawing

“It was a little surprising,” Leland said. “First I thought I had four numbers. I looked again and, son of a gun, I got five.”

His Quick Pick ticket, purchased at Food Lion on Sunset Road West in Charlotte, was one of two that matched all five numbers in the Aug. 5 drawing. The other winner was Andrew Stock, of Durham.

Leland claimed his half of the jackpot, $141,109, Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $99,838 after required federal and state tax withholdings. He said he planned to use some of the money to repair his car and buy a new used car.

“I’m extremely grateful,” Leland said. “This was timely.”

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Wednesday’s jackpot is $110,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

