KINSTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man was caught after he used apps on a smartphone to steal $40,000, deputies said.

The incident was reported by the victim in November 2022, according to a news release Thursday from the Lenior County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told deputies that $40,000 was taken via apps on the victim’s smartphone, the news release said.

Deputies consulted with the District Attorney’s Office and warrants were issued for James Ward Jr. on December 9, 2022, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

Ward, 29, was arrested on December 26 and faces two different charges.

Ward was charged with four counts of felony larceny and one count of obtaining property by false pretense, deputies said.

It’s not clear which apps were used to swipe money from the victim.

Ward was placed in jail on a $65,000 secured bond.