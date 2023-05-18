CARY, N.C. (WGHP) — Alfred Harrell, of Cary, said he made a promise to his fiancée last May that he can now fulfill after winning a $150,000 scratch-off prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It’s been almost a year to the day, and those promises will come true now,” he said.

Harrell said the main promise he made involved hosting their dream wedding.

“It will be a big family celebration,” he said. “We are looking at parks all around the area.”

Harrell first met his fiancée in May about two years ago.

“May has definitely been good for us,” he said. “I want to take care of her first.”

Harrell bought his $5 Super Loteria ticket from the Circle K on Walnut Street in Cary. He won the first $150,000 top prize in the new Super Loteria game.

“I’m still trying to process it,” Harrell said. “If I went the other direction and didn’t get gas there, I wouldn’t have won.”

Harrell collected his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $106,876.

