KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is in custody after his co-worker was killed in a stabbing early Tuesday in Knightdale, officials said.

The incident was reported around 6:15 a.m. as a “fight in progress” outside a Spectrum Drive business, according to a news release from Knightdale officials.

The news release did not reveal the name of the business, but CBS 17 has requested that information from officials.

When police arrived at the business they found Delevious Tejuan Gilbert, 49, who had stab wounds and was unconscious, officials said.

Efforts were made to save his life, but he was taken to WakeMed’s trauma center where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said Tuesday that they believe the deadly stabbing stemmed from a dispute Monday between the victim and a 43-year-old male co-worker.

Monday’s incident “likely sparked a second confrontation” between the two workers, officials said.

“Investigators say video footage from the area has been instrumental in establishing the sequence of events that lead to Gilbert’s death,” the news release said.

The Raleigh man who police say was involved is now in police custody, Knightdale officials say.

Police said detectives are finalizing interviews and plan to present their findings to the District Attorney later Tuesday.

Spectrum Drive is located off Hodge Road just south of Interstate 87.