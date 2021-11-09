North Carolina man shot to death, body found in trunk

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police department says the body of a man whose family reported him missing was found in the trunk of a vehicle.

Durham police say in a news release that the body of 35-year-old Joshua Lamont Johnson, of Durham, was found around 5:30 p.m. on Monday in a parked vehicle.

The news release says Johnson had been shot multiple times, and they believe the shooting happened elsewhere.

Police say Johnson’s family had reported him missing earlier in the day.

Investigators say the shooting doesn’t appear to be random, but there have been no arrests so far.