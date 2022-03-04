North Carolina man sentenced to 18 years for sex trafficking child in 6 states

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison Thursday for sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl from Ohio in six states, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents showed that in November 2020, 26-year-old Anthony Jermaine Foman persuaded a 14-year-old girl from Ohio on social media to join him and travel through a number of states to engage in prostitution.

Foman reportedly told the girl that he would take care of her.

Instead, according to documents, he used drugs and violence to force her to continue prostituting herself in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Delaware, Georgia and Virginia.

Prosecutors said Foman also filmed his sexual encounters with the girl and took the child pornography from South Carolina to Virginia.

The girl was found in Hampton, Virginia with Foman in December 2020. He was arrested shortly after.

