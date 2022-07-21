CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for stealing a Maserati and robbing a pawn shop at gunpoint, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jango Touray, 27, of Charlotte, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release.

Court documents show on February 8, 2019, Touray robbed Gulf Export, a car dealership on the 3330 block of North Tryon Street near Guy East Suddreth Avenue.

Touray entered the dealership carrying what looked like a “long gun wrapped in a white towel” and told everyone inside to get on the ground, records say. He then ordered an employee to hand him the keys to a Maserati Grand Tourismo, which the employee did.

Touray sped out in the Maserati and robbed the Cash America Pawn three days later on the 4600 block of North Tryon Street.

During that robbery, he was armed with a firearm, ordered the business manager to open the store’s jewelry display, and fled the scene in the Masarati with the store’s cash and jewelry.

Records show CMPD officers found Touray driving and apprehended him after he crashed the Maserati and tried to run away.

Touray remains in the United States Marshals Service custody pending placement by the federal Bureau of Prisons.