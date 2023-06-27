BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to serve twelve to nineteen years in a North Carolina prison for sex crimes.

Buncombe County officials said 45-year-old Jose Cruz-Posados, of Candler, pleaded guilty to statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 16 as charged pursuant to a plea agreement.

On September 6, 2022, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child after disclosing she had been molested by a family member.

The victim alleged that Cruz-Posados had been molesting her since she was eight years old.

The victim and her family were advised of the plea negotiation and expressed support and gratitude for the result according to officials.

Superior Court Judge Alan Thornburg sentenced Cruz-Posados to serve an active term of 144-233 months in prison.

Cruz-Posados was also ordered to register as a sex offender for thirty years and to have no contact with the victim for the rest of his natural life.