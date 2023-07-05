CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina man once dealing with a debilitating autoimmune disease says his health has turned around after receiving an experimental treatment at the University of North Carolina.

Now researchers are working to find out whether this treatment could help more people with autoimmune conditions.

Danny DeBerry is enjoying the holiday at the beach with his family.

“I’m still going strong,” DeBerry said.

He considers that pretty remarkable since he’s dealing with an autoimmune disease that once left him struggling to get through the day. About 12 years ago, he developed concerning symptoms.

“I was driving down the road, and I started noticing I was seeing two mailboxes and two of this and two of that,” he recalled. “I started having weakness in my legs, and I started falling and I started having arm weakness and just different things.”

Doctors eventually diagnosed him with myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks contact points between nerves and muscles.

Despite intense and time-consuming treatments, DeBerry says his condition got worse through the years.

“I really started deteriorating pretty fast. I got to where I was really having trouble breathing. It was affecting my lung muscles,” DeBerry said. “It was really getting depressing.”

Then he learned about a clinical trial that would remove some of a patient’s cells and modify parts of them to fight the disease. Dr. James Howard, a professor of neurology at UNC-Chapel Hill, was one of the studies leaders.

He explained that similar therapy, known as CAR T therapy, is used in some cancer patients; some of their immune cells are removed and modified to attack cancer cells. In cancer treatment, the therapy causes significant side effects, but this trial – treating myasthenia gravis – modified a different part of the cell, so patients wouldn’t experience major side effects.

“This company engineered to use the RNA rather than DNA of the cell. It’s not lifelong; it’s not ingrained into the genetics,” Dr. Howard explained. “We harvested cells from 14 patients, sent them to Maryland for processing. They were then reinfused into the patient.”

Howard said the results are promising.

“Some of our patients are improved in excess of 14 months, a very long duration,” he said.

Danny DeBerry is among those doing well.

“At the third treatment, I was really starting to get back to normal,” he said.

After receiving six treatments, as part of the trial, DeBerry says he was able to really enjoy life again. “We went to the beach. We were riding bikes 10 miles a day; it was just like somebody’d given me back about 10 or 15 years.”

It’s not clear how long the improvement will last or whether this type of therapy will work for all patients. A larger clinical trial is now taking place. If results show success, Dr. Howard says this type of treatment could have the potential for other autoimmune diseases.

“We’re excited; I think patients are excited,” Dr. Howard said, “But we have to temper that. It’s early.”

“I just know what it’s done for me,” said DeBerry. “I would be very hopeful that it could help somebody else.”