DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been almost two years since a Durham man was found stabbed and beaten to death in his Charles Street home.

Today, his ex-boyfriend is still searching for answers.

“I don’t know what’s happening,” Usvaldo Martinez said. “And I’m asking for answers. I want answers.”

Martinez found the victim dead in the bedroom. The two dated for almost 10 years.

“I have been struggling with depression, PTSD after this,” Martinez said. “And it was just terrible to find him, especially to find the love of your life. “

The victim, Dumar Andre Mosquera Mosquera, also known as Andres, was killed on July 1, 2021.

The Durham Police Department said no arrests have been made in this case and the investigation is ongoing.

“You have to wake up every day and you have to look at yourself in the mirror and tell yourself that you can do it and that you have to push,” Martinez said.

An autopsy revealed Mosquera was stabbed more than 35 times. Surveillance video shows him entering his home with an unidentified man hours before he was found dead.

“We’re all in danger,” Martinez said. “And this person could be a serial killer. We don’t know who this person could be. So this person needs to be behind bars.”

Martinez is still calling on police and members of the community to help find the suspect in the killing.

He says his ex-boyfriend was an angel to many people.

“If I get answers and we get the suspect behind bars, it’s gonna have some type of closure for me,” Martinez said.

Martinez says police told him Mosquera’s phone was locked, and investigators weren’t able to access the information on the device.

Durham police recently released its crime report for 2022, and it shows over 62 percent of homicides resulted in an arrest last year.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact Corporal Adams at 919-560-4440 ext. 29546 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.