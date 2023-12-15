ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County man pleaded guilty on Thursday for a deadly shooting that happened in May 2020, according to court records.

On May 23, 2020, shortly after 4 p.m., a shooting was reported on Cater Lane in the Shawtown community in Harnett County. Deputies arrived and found Montice Williams, 31. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced deceased.

Zachary Tyler Johnson, then 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

According to Harnett County court records, Johnson, now 26, entered an Alford plea for voluntary manslaughter on Thursday. An Alford plea is entered when a defendant registers a formal admission of guilt while expressing their innocence toward the same charges.

Johnson was sentenced by Judge Winston Gilchrist to between five to seven years in prison, according to court records. He received 65 days credit for time previously served.