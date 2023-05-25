CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An increased reward of $250,000 is being offered for a Charlotte-area murder suspect who has successfully been evading law enforcement for nearly ten years, FBI Charlotte announced on Thursday.

Alejandro “Alex” Castillo, 24, was added to the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitive” list in October 2017.

Castillo is wanted for the 2016 murder of his ex-girlfriend 23-year-old Truc Quan ‘Sandy’ Ly Le. The two had worked together at a Charlotte restaurant before Ly Le lent Castillo money, the FBI said.

Ly Le’s vehicle was found abandoned at a bus station in Phoenix, Arizona shortly after her body was discovered in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, on August 17, 2016.

Surveillance video caught Castillo crossing the border into Mexico around that time.

He has relatives in Aguascalientes and the FBI, as well as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, said someone has been aiding Castillo in his nearly 10-year evasion of law enforcement.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of North Carolina remain involved in the case.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tips can also be provided online to the FBI.