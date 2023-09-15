WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Moore County on Thursday evening.

According to Moore County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Pinewood Drive in West End for a disturbance on Thursday around 6:18 p.m. The caller said her son was in the yard with a knife and she heard people yelling, the sheriff’s office said.

The caller said her son came back into the house and told her he killed the neighbor, according to the sheriff’s office. The caller also told the telecommunicator her son was now going after her other son with the knife. When deputies arrived at the scene, they commanded him to drop the knife.

Moore County Sheriff’s Office said the armed man advanced towards the deputy and wouldn’t drop the knife. The deputy shot him, and then began life-saving measures while more units came to the scene. Shortly afterward, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office contacted the NC State Bureau of Investigation to investigate this incident.