DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they busted a Durham man with more than 32 combined pounds of drugs — including 14 pounds of cocaine and 13½ pounds of marijuana.

The Durham Police Department said Thursday that officers also caught Breon Beatty, 33, with 4½ pounds of methamphetamine, more than half a pound of fentanyl, crack cocaine, two handguns, and a rifle.

The narcotics and guns were seized by police.

Beatty was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking opium or heroin, trafficking marijuana, maintaining a dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was being held in the Durham County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.