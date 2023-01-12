LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies believe the man accused of killing a woman in Denver on Monday turned the gun on himself and took his own life, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on Monday near a home on Sherwood Lane. Denver resident Debra Jackson, 35, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

A second body, identified as Denver resident Anthony Herriott Jr., 30, was later discovered in a pond. An initial investigation revealed Herriott Jr. shot Jackson and then took his own life.

The sheriff’s office has not released the relationship between the two. Jackson’s body was found lying in the home’s yard after relatives reported that she had failed to pick up her children from school.