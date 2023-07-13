GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man is facing a dozen charges in a child sex abuse investigation, Gaston County Police said Wednesday.

Members of a fugitive apprehension task force team served a warrant on Gastonia resident Steven Stafford, 53, at his home on Stoneys Drive on Tuesday.

He faces 10 counts of indecent liberties with a minor, according to the police report. He faces additional charges that include a statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 13 and selling a controlled substance.

An investigation was launched after a tip regarding a relationship Stafford was having involving a child living in his neighborhood came in in June, officers said.

Stafford is being held without bond.

NCSBI, Gaston PD, and the DA’s office are all involved in the case.