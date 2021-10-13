North Carolina man facing charges after setting girlfriend on fire, sheriff’s office says

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident where a man was eventually arrested for setting his girlfriend on fire.

Deputies got a call on Monday for service in the Mount Olive area regarding a serious assault. The caller, a 47-year-old woman who was not identified, said she had been set on fire, officials said. She said her boyfriend, Raeford Bell, 64, had doused her with rubbing alcohol and set her on fire.

Investigators found Owens with severe burns over a large portion of her body.

Bell was arrested and placed in the Duplin County Jail. He’s being charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Bell has since appeared before a magistrate and was issued a $1 million secured bond due to the severity of the crime.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.