KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a domestic assault in Knightdale early Saturday morning.

On Saturday morning at 12:22 a.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of Pine Run in Knightdale in connection to a domestic assault.

Deputies chased the suspect, 33-year-old Hosea Loren Lewis, as he fled the scene. The chase ended when Lewis crashed his vehicle on U.S. 70 near Interstate 40 around 1 a.m.

Lewis has outstanding arrest warrants for the chase including:

Flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle

Speeding

Reckless driving to endanger

Fail to stop for lights/siren

Passenger flee accident for property damage

Fail to stop for red light

Driving wrong way on a dual-lane highway.

He also has outstanding warrants related to the original incident including:

Kidnapping

Assault on a female

Interfering with 911

Communicating threats

Violations of conditions of release

Anyone with information about the case or Lewis’ whereabouts should call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911, or call 911.