FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man convicted of a murder more than 25 years ago is facing three decades in prison for drug-related charges.

A DOJ spokesperson said Aaron Albert Goode, 48, was released from state prison in 2012 after serving his sentence for murder. Since his release, Goode was identified by law enforcement entities in Cumberland and Robeson counties as a “significant source of drugs” in the area dating back to 2016.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Goode pleaded guilty nearly a year ago for his role as a kilogram-level dealer of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl as well as for possessing firearms as a convicted felon.

He made his guilty plea on Dec. 22, 2022, according to the DOJ, and it wasn’t until Tuesday that Goode received sentencing for the crimes from U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III.

Following a joint investigation, several controlled purchases, a search warrant and the guilty plea, the judge ruled that Goode will spend the next 30 years — or 360 months — in prison.

According to court documents, the Fayetteville Police Department teamed up with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate, which led to the search warrant.

During the joint investigation, the DOJ said officers conducted multiple controlled purchases of fentanyl from Goode during the summer of 2021 at a home on Oakview Drive.

On Aug. 5, 2021, the search warrant was served at the Oakview Drive address. Knowing Goode’s criminal history, including a 1997 murder conviction, officers demanded he exit the residence.

After a delay of several minutes, the DOJ said Goode came outside. Investigators later found he used those minutes to destroy several ounces of fentanyl by flushing it down the toilet.

Items used to package bulk quantities of drugs for sale were found during the search. According to law enforcement officials, these items included a hydraulic press, digital scales, blenders and plastic wrap with drug residue.

Additionally, six firearms, a ballistic shield and about $70,000 in cash were found.

“We are shutting down these clandestine laboratories and prosecuting the drug traffickers who profit from them,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley in a release following sentencing. He said dealers such as Goode often receive dangerous high-purity narcotics, such as fentanyl, from their suppliers, then mix those drugs with cutting agents in makeshift laboratories where they press the cut drugs into kilograms.

“This dangerous process leads to unpredictable dosage amounts of potentially deadly drugs that can kill unsuspecting drug users,” he added.