DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On June 13, Durham Police’s Cold Case Unit arrested and charged a man in connection to a sexual assault that happened 33 years ago after matching his DNA with evidence.

Samuel Harris, 56, of Durham, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape and three counts of first-degree sex offense.

In August 1990, a female victim reported that an unknown male suspect forced his way into her vehicle in a parking lot near the intersection of Morris and West Corporation streets.

She told officers that the man forced her to drive to different locations in Durham where he sexually assaulted her multiple times, police said.

Police were able to link Harris to this incident through the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. Harris’ DNA matched the evidence from the sexual assault kit from the case.

Harris is currently being held in the Durham County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond.