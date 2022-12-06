MAIDEN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Maiden Police say Nelson Alexander Abarca recently exposed himself to four women in town.

After an investigation, authorities arrested the 30-year-old man for charges of misdemeanor indecent exposure.

Police got reports of an unknown male exposing himself on four occasions to adult women at a Maiden retail business. Officers positively identified Abarca as the suspect in the four cases. They say the man was not an employee or associated with the company.

Police transported Abarca to the Catawba County Detention Center. He was assigned a $4,000 unsecured Bond pending his first court date on Dec. 12.