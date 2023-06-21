WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man has been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting involving his wife.

Jarvis Outlaw, 65, was charged following his release from a hospital Monday. He was injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face after his wife, Rosa Outlaw, had been shot and killed in the early morning of June 7, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:55 a.m. on that day, deputies responded to a domestic-in-progress call. The caller stated that he had received a call from their father, Jarvis Outlaw, stating that he had shot and killed Rosa Outlaw, the caller’s mother.

The shooting happened at 3909 Chickasaw Court in Wilson. Once deputies arrived, they safely removed three children from a side window of the home before going inside. None of the children suffered any physical harm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once inside, deputies found Rosa Outlaw who was killed by multiple gunshot wounds. Jarvis Outlaw was also found inside the home suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jarvis Outlaw was alert and speaking. He was later transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Because of his injuries, he was later transported to Duke Regional Hospital in Durham.

Jarvis Outlaw is in the Wilson County Detention Center without bond.