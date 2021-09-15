North Carolina man charged after 17-month-old’s hot car death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in a North Carolina city have filed charges against a man after his 17-month-old child was left inside a car outside his home.

The Fayetteville Police Department says officers were dispatched to a home on Sept. 5 in response to a report of an unresponsive child.

Emergency workers responding to the scene performed life-saving procedures, but the child was pronounced dead at the home.

Police charged 36-year-old Wayne Nesbitt on Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter.

He is being held in the Cumberland County jail under a $100,000 unsecured bond.