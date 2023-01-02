NEW YORK CITY — Gary Krigbaum, of Spindale, rang in 2023 by becoming the first Powerball millionaire of the year, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Krigbaum’s win happened just after midnight on New Year’s Day when he won the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing during ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.”

Krigbaum did not make the trip to New York City, but his daughter Sarah Day did on his behalf and represented him at the Times Square event.

During a second-chance drawing, Krigbaum won not only the trip as part of the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion but also became one of 29 Powerball players chosen nationally for a chance in the $1 million drawing.

During the New Year’s Eve broadcast, he became one of five chosen to get an entry in the $1 million drawing.

Shortly after midnight, the “NC” ball came up in the drawing, and Krigbaum won the $1 million prize.

“I don’t know what to say,” Day told Ryan Seacrest on national TV. ”I want my dad to have as much of it as possible. I want him to go fishing and get his truck and whatever he needs.”

Watching the win were seven other North Carolinians who also won a VIP trip to New York City for two as part of the promotion and spent the holiday weekend in New York City. They attended Broadway shows and the exclusive New Year’s Eve gala in Times Square that ended with the special $1 million drawing.

The New Year’s Eve event was the fourth time in four years that the Powerball game partnered with “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” to conduct the $1 million drawing.

