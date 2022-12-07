GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old Gastonia man accused of striking his girlfriend in the head with a sledgehammer is now facing charges, Gastonia Police said.

Officers arrived at an area hospital around 9:30 a.m. last Friday where a 21-year-old woman who had been profusely bleeding from the head said she had been struck with a sledgehammer by her boyfriend, Robert Singletary, of Gastonia.

Singletary had demanded she clean up any evidence from the attack, according to the police report. Singletary was located the same day and was arrested.

He faces multiple charges including assault and kidnapping.

Singletary is being held on a $250,000 secured bond.