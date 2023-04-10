ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 34-year-old Pembroke man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend Friday night during a domestic dispute, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richardo Martez Clark, 34, of Pembroke, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, deputies said. He allegedly killed his girlfriend, Zonna C. Locklear, 34, of Lumberton, who deputies said was found dead inside her home on Riley Circle in Lumberton.

Deputies were called to Locklear’s home at about 9:50 p.m. to investigate a domestic dispute. Minutes later, Robeson County 911 got another call about a person being shot. Deputies found Locklear dead inside the home when they arrived.

Clark was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the investigation is still ongoing.