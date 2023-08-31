LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man from Denver, North Carolina, was arrested Wednesday on child sexual assault charges, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives started their investigation into the reported incidents on Aug. 14, 2023.

The female victim was interviewed at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center concerning the incidents and charges were filed on Wednesday, officials said.

Gregory Clark Ross, 41, is charged with four counts of statutory sex offense with a child under 15 years old.

Ross was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $160,000 secured bond.