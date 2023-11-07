RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested in connection with a rape and kidnapping that happened 25 years ago, according to Wake County arrest warrants.

Arrest warrants state on Aug. 27, 1998, Erwin Louis King, then 33, raped “A.J.K, by force and against the victim’s will.” King is also accused of kidnapping the victim by “unlawfully restraining the victim, without consent of the victim, for the purpose of facilitating first-degree forcible rape.”

King, 58, was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping. He received no bond and will appear in court on Tuesday.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or the North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 919-871-1015. Additional information and resources can be found here or by calling 919-716-6780.