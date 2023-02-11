MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, for trafficking over 4,300 grams of meth in Burke County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gregory Gowan, 52, was apprehended without incident and is charged with the following:

Felonious trafficking of methamphetamine

Possession with intent to sell and deliver meth

Maintaining a swelling to keep/store a controlled substance

Gregory Gown (Courtesy: Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say a joint narcotics operation at a residence on the 2300 block of Lail Road in Glen Alpine resulted in a massive seizure of meth (approximately 4,341 grams) and about $15,000 in cash.

Drugs seized (Courtesy: BCSO)

That amount of methamphetamine holds a street value of around $651,150, authorities said.