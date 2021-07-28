North Carolina man arrested for sticking ‘I ❤ white people’ sticker in Mexican restaurant bathroom

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Police have charged a man with ethnic intimidation after he placed stickers in and around two Mexican restaurants in North Carolina.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Cary police arrested 60-year-old John Kantz on Monday after stickers were placed on cars outside one restaurant and in the restroom of two other restaurants.

The stickers read “I love white people” with a heart replacing the word “love.”

According to police, the incidents occurred on Saturday. Reeves didn’t say whether there were additional suspects.

Ethnic intimidation is a misdemeanor offense in North Carolina.