TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been arrested for allegedly physically abusing a three-month-old child, according to the Troutman Police Department.

On Nov. 22, police say they received a report of a child arriving at a local medical center with injuries that were consistent with serious child abuse.

During an investigation, detectives got an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Sirrandon Brown and charged him with intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

On Dec. 15, Brown turned himself in at the Iredell County Detention Center and was issued a $50,000 secured bond.