FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was arrested for arson and attempted murder four months after he lit his girlfriend’s home on fire in March, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 30 shortly before 1:45 a.m., deputies responded to the 1700 block of Kenbrian Street regarding a man who lit a mobile home on fire during a domestic dispute.

Deputies said Patrick Bernard James, 41, set his girlfriend’s mattress on fire. At the time, deputies said two adults and five children were inside. The occupants were able to escape unharmed.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said James turned himself in at the Cumberland County Detention Center over four months later.

He was charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree arson, burning of personal property and assault on a female. James is being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

James is scheduled for a first appearance on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Judge E. Maurice Brazwell County Courthouse.

