North Carolina man accused of stealing, wrecking ambulance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police have accused a patient at a North Carolina emergency room of stealing an ambulance and causing two traffic accidents.

News outlets report Greenville police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter says officers were called to a location near Vidant Medical Center early Friday after a report of a crash.

Police say Tah’jay Joyner of Raleigh stole the ambulance, which hit a truck while pulling out into traffic, then drove off and crashed into a light pole before stopping in a field.

Police filed multiple charges against Joyner as the investigation into the theft continues.

