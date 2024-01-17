RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Bouquets of flowers, and a flickering candle sit underneath a cross sign hanging on Nancy Taylor’s door in Apex on Tuesday.

It’s a memorial created by her neighbors, for the slain HOA president they described as extremely nice, and who chatted with everyone. Taylor was killed along with Gabrielle Raymond and a dog in a shooting Monday afternoon.

“I talked to Nancy all the time; I spend a lot of time outside in my yard. So, she would come up, the dog would come out. We chatted for a little while about what was going on and things like that,” said Peter Connerton, who lives in the neighborhood.

People living in the community said some neighbors called 911 on Monday afternoon when they heard shouting. Then things escalated.

Harry Hardman of Apex in Apex police custody after the shooting Monday afternoon. Photo courtesy: Tim McKay.

It was just after 3 p.m. when police were called about a disturbance that escalated to gunfire in the townhome community on Brussels Drive in Apex. That’s where officers immediately found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Police were on the way here from a disturbance. And then on the way here, they got shots fired. And then that was it,” said Connerton. “I was shocked. I mean, I was — my wife was traumatized.

A suspect was found and taken into custody and both women later died at the hospital, police told CBS 17.

The suspect accused of the killings is Harry Hardman, 37, of Apex.

Hardman was outside in the neighborhood being loud, causing a disturbance, which prompted the initial call to Apex police on Monday, officials said. While Hardman was outside causing the disturbance, police said Taylor came up to him and began speaking with him, but the specifics of their conversation are unknown at this time.

The other victim, identified as 37-year-old Gabrielle Raymond, later joined the two of them, police said.

When the three of them were standing in a yard on the 1400 block of Chipping Drive, Hardman pulled out a gun and shot both women, Apex police said. When officers arrived on scene, they saw the suspect retreating inside his home.

As officers moved to set up a perimeter around the residence, police said they encountered Hardman exiting the back door of the home holding an AR-15 rifle. The officers then told him to drop the weapon, which he did before being taken into custody without incident, police said.

After executing a search warrant of Hartman’s home, officers found multiple handguns, including the gun they believe was the murder weapon in the case, police said.

On Tuesday, Hardman appeared before a judge in Raleigh after being formally charged with the murders of Taylor and Raymond. He was also charged with one count of animal cruelty after police said a dog was also shot and killed.

Hardman graduated from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point. While Connerton said he did not know Hardman well, others in the neighborhood described him as “odd” and “quiet.”

Hardman made his first appearance just before 2 p.m. in front of Wake County District Court Judge Ned Mangum Tuesday.

Judge Mangum read Hardman his charges and told him, “if convicted, you could get up to life without parole or the death penalty.” The judge appointed a Capital Defender to represent him and said he would be due back in court on Feb. 5.

As they search for answers in the wake of this tragedy, the community is shaken and disturbed.

“It’s a small community, quiet community and mixing young families, older people. So, a lot of people are walking during the day, taking the dogs out, just going for a walk,” said Connerton.

“[Monday] was a holiday. Otherwise, that’s right around the time the busses drop the kids off and parents walk right up to the corner and, you know, get their children. So who knows what would have happened,” he added.

Harry Hardman of Apex in Apex police custody after the shooting Monday afternoon. Photo courtesy: Tim McKay.

On Tuesday, Apex Mayor Jacques Gilbert put out a statement on the tragedy. In full, he said:

Apex police are asking anyone with information to submit any photos or videos that will assist in the investigation here.

Anyone with any other information is asked to contact the Apex Police Department at (919) 362-8661 and we will connect you with a detective that can assist you.