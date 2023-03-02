RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The back-and-forth debate in North Carolina about Medicaid expansion appears to have found a solution.

State Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) announced Thursday they had reached an agreement, ending dueling bills that had done nothing to provide more health care to the half-million residents who could use the help.

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland, left) and Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) at a press conference last fall. (AP FILE Photo/Gary D. Robertson)

Their compromise, which is the product of negotiations even when the General Assembly was not in session, includes a specification that the bill not become effective until the biennial budget is passed, which could be a few months. It’s also unclear when the exact bill might be filed.

WGHP reached out to members of the delegation from the Piedmont Triad to learn their reactions to the deal. One of them is state Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Winston-Salem), a retired hospital administrator, who on Feb. 8 filed HB 76, which is a much leaner approach to Medicaid expansion than the Senate approved last summer and the House ignored.

Lambeth’s bill passed overwhelmingly. “This is a part of history,” Lambeth said before that vote. “We need to move this forward so we can begin serious discussions with the Senate to make this happen for North Carolinians.”

State Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Winston-Salem)

HB 76 included amendments for a work requirement – if one were to be adopted by Congress – $50 million to help counties with their expenses for verifying Medicaid roles and $14 million in tuition reimbursement for nursing students who agree to work in underserved rural areas. But it stripped out the sometimes controversial elements the Senate had wanted, such as adjusting the process for obtaining a certificate of need for new hospitals, creating greater flexibility for telehealth or expanding the role of nurse practitioners, all of which were sticking points that emerged last June.

Shortly after the announcement by Berger and Moore, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a congratulatory statement.

“An agreement by legislative leaders to expand Medicaid in North Carolina is a monumental step that will save lives and I commend the hard work that got us here,” Cooper said. “Since we all agree this is the right thing to do, we should make it effective now to make sure we leverage the money that will save our rural hospitals and invest in mental health. I look forward to reviewing the details of the bill.”

A spokesperson for Berger said that the compromise bill will:

Eliminate a certificate of need for: Behavioral health beds. Chemical dependence beds Raise replacement equipment threshold to $3 million and index to inflation. Increase the threshold for diagnostic centers to $3 million and index to inflation. MRI machines in counties with a population above 125,000 effective three years from first HASP payment. Ambulatory surgery centers in counties with a population above 125,000 , effective two years from first HASP payment for multispecialty and single specialty. 4% charity care requirement for ambulatory surgery centers (in counties with population above 125,000). Annual reporting requirement regarding charity care.

HASP would become effective immediately.

Medicaid expansion would be effective only upon passage of the 2023 budget.

Hospital officials and doctors had lobbied against changes for certificates of need.

Medicaid expansion, pushed by Democrats since the passage of the Affordable Care Act more than a decade ago, is popular. A poll last month by Meredith College found that 70.3% of residents support Medicaid expansion. That support is at least 6 in 10 across every demographic and ideological measurement.

Berger (R-Eden) and state Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Kernersville) last June introduced Senate Bill 408, a new version of the old House Bill 149, to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act and add programs they believed would provide greater access to healthcare in rural counties. That bill passed the Senate with near-unanimous support.

The House during the last days of that session said it would not take up that bill and instead passed a proposed adjustment of SB 408 that called for more study of Medicaid expansion, an idea the Senate declined to advance.