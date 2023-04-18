RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A kidnapping suspect fled from Raleigh and was apprehended in Morrisville on Monday morning.

Raleigh police said at 8:59 a.m., a kidnapping suspect fled from the 1600 block of Burgundy Street in Raleigh. Police said the suspect was traveling on Interstate 40 westbound toward Cary.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., Cary Police Public Information Officer Kenric Alexander told CBS 17 the vehicle was stopped by police at Crabtree Crossing Parkway and Morrisville Parkway.

Raleigh police said the kidnapping was an isolated incident and that the victims and suspect knew each other.

The victims are safe and the suspect is in custody, according to Raleigh police.