CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As antisemitism around the country continues to rise, the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte has formed new initiatives to try to stamp out hate.

On Sunday, they held one of their largest annual fundraisers, a Super Sunday Phone-A-Thon that saw more than 100 volunteers.

Though the event is held every year, organizers said this year was especially important.

“Right now, we do see a rise in antisemitism, and one of the offerings this year in the donation is being able to donate to our ‘Outshine Hate’ initiative,” said Super Sunday co-chair Kara Culp.

‘Outshine Hate’ is a Jewish Federation program that trains community members how to respond to antisemitism if they should ever encounter it. They’re also raising money for extra security and safety measures.

“It’s only through education that we understand one another, and we can respect one another. And that’s so critical, especially in these times,” said Gale Osborne of the Charlotte Jewish Day School.

The Anti-Defamation League has been tracking antisemitic attitudes in America since the 1960s. A report released earlier this year found about 85 percent of Americans believe in at least one anti-Jewish trope. That’s compared to 61 percent just three years ago.

“In today’s world, the challenges are just more in our face. For a long time, they were kind of hidden. Them being in our face, it’s a responsibility for us as community leaders to be able to address those and attack those. They can’t be hidden anymore,” said Slade Goldstein with the Jewish Federation.