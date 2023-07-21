AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report on June 23 about a housekeeper who possibly committed fraud.

Investigators said Cindy Warren Sweezy, 42, from Ayden, was writing checks to herself from her employer’s checkbook. The victim made the report to the police. After investigating, police found that Sweezy had written out 55 forged checks, taking over $39,000 from the victim.

Sweezy was arrested on Wednesday on four counts of identity theft, five counts of uttering a forged instrument and five counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Sweezy was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and placed under a $100,000 secured bond. She has since been released.