RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina House took some action on Wednesday afternoon – despite that bait-and-switch on controversial educational reforms – but didn’t do the two things most anticipated.

The House didn’t vote to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes of four bills and said they wouldn’t even consider those overrides until July 19. And they didn’t appear closer on a new state budget.

Cooper most recently vetoed two more bills: House Bill 618, the “Charter School Review Board” bill, and House Bill 488, “Code Council Reorg. and Var. Code Amend,” saying both bills go so far as to violate the state constitution. In late June he had vetoed the controversial “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” (HB 574) and “Gender Transition/Minors” bill (HB 808).

Republican North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

All four had been scheduled for votes at 2 p.m. Wednesday, but when the session gaveled in, Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said he didn’t have enough members attending to vote on the overrides.

What he means is that he didn’t have enough Republicans, because it takes three/fifths of those present to approve an override.

“We will notify members by the end of the week or by Monday at the latest,” Moore said. “There will be no votes on Monday or Tuesday … as soon as Wednesday. … We will make sure [to notify] minority and majority leaders of intentions to take up those veto overrides, but there will be clarity by Monday of next week.”

Veto overrides have happened about 10 times this session, including a record six in one day, since Republicans gained the supermajority in March, when Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County stunningly flipped from a Democrat to a Republican, eradicating the 1-vote edge Democrats had held when the session began. The GOP already had 30 of the 50 votes in the Senate.

The Senate presumably will vote again on those four bills once the House must process them, but they also have their own veto to consider: SB 49, the controversial “Parents Bill of Rights.” That would have to be reviewed by the House if the Senate votes to override.

The Senate is scheduled to convene at 10 a.m. Thursday, but there are no votes on the calendar. There are no sessions scheduled for next week.

The House did pass 10 bills on Wednesday – almost all of them unanimous concurrences with proposed changes by the Senate – and they declined on three others. There was very little discussion. The Senate has an agenda too.

But what lawmakers didn’t do was take any sort of action on an issue that Democrats are very keen to see completed: passing the biennial budget that was supposed to go into effect on July 1.

Moore said negotiations are continuing, and he cited “wise budget and policy decisions by this General Assembly” and others that have put lawmakers into solid position to write a budget.

“We have a lot of great things happening,” he said, “but we have a lot of unique challenges. … The process of budget development is taking into account things that are unique.”

Democrats in the House said at a press conference earlier Wednesday – at which they were joined by Attorney General Josh Stein, a candidate for governor – that they see almost no progress.

“We decided to move with speed and to streamline so we would have a budget,” Rep. Robert Reives III (D-Randolph), the House minority leader, told reporters. “I can’t believe I stand here on this date in July and we don’t have a budget.

“We are waiting for school personnel to get raises, for state employees to get raises and for critical funding.

“And one of the biggest things lingering above us would be Medicaid expansion,” which Republicans required to be tied to the budget before being enacted. Cooper had called for that to be decoupled as the budget dragged on.

“We are losing an extra $60 million coming into North Carolina,” Reives said. “This month alone, 9,000 would lose coverage. Our sign-on bonus is $1.8 billion, $1 billion for mental health funding.

“Keep in mind that everybody in this state is waiting on this budget, especially state employees. We owe it to them.”

The House passed its version of the budget around Easter. The Senate followed with its plan in mid-May, which the House rejected.

Since then an appointed conference committee has been trying to find a compromise between the two. Reives was asked if the four Democrats involved were being kept out of those negotiations.

He said that “conversations have been had with everybody. They [Democrats] would tell you the same things Republicans would. … Negotiations seem to be going at a much higher level.”

He said he and Moore talk regularly but that he had not been given information. He said he believes that the two sides have agreed on rates of pay raises – the House had proposed significantly higher rates – and that the issue is how much to cut personal and corporate income taxes.

Stein decried the openings in law enforcement and the need for budget dollars to help police chiefs and sheriffs fill their openings. He also suggested there is plenty of money to address those needs.

The two sides never agreed to a budget in 2019, but they executed a series of smaller bills that addressed many of the needs, lawmakers said.

“People across North Carolina are suffering because we don’t have a budget,” Rep. Wesley Harris (D-Mecklenburg) said. “We have billions for us to invest in our people. Republicans have squandered that opportunity.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it certainly didn’t fall in one either. We don’t have the political will to invest in opportunity instead of the how-low-can-you-go tax policy of last 12 years.”