North Carolina hiker rescued from Appalachian trail after breaking ankle

MOUNT ABRAM TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — An Appalachian Trail hiker from North Carolina has been rescued after a nearly 11-hour rescue operation by Maine game wardens and about 35 first responders.

Richard Sullivan fell Wednesday on Spaulding Mountain and broke his ankle, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Rescuers formed a human chain after reaching Sullivan and passed him in a rescue litter basket up a bypass trail and up Sugarloaf Mountain to an awaiting vehicle.

The Sun Journal reports that Sullivan and his son, Daniel Sullivan, 36, were attempting to hike the entire Appalachian Trail from Stone Mountain, Georgia, to Mount Katahdin in Maine.