STATESVILLE , N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina troopers have obtained warrants for the arrest of a Statesville man accused of driving past a stopped school bus and almost hitting two students on Thursday.

Troopers say the incident happened on Old Mountain Road in Iredell County, and Joseph Graham Padgett Jr., 35, of Statesville, will be charged with:

passing a stopped school bus

driving while his license was revoked

careless and reckless driving

improper passing

Highway Patrol officials are asking for the public’s help finding Padgett Jr.

Anyone with information regarding his location should contact the Highway Patrol at (828) 466-5500 or contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department.

A 2011 Kia Soul fitting the description seen on the bus video was found at his home and secured by troopers.