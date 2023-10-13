CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students from Chapel Hill have a lot to be proud of after they earned perfect scores on their advanced placement exams.

They’re both from Chapel Hill High School.

One of them, current junior Caroline Eckblad, earned the perfect score on the AP Art and Design 2D exam by expressing her identity through art.

“I’ve had to shape [my identity] a little bit, adjusting to the culture here,” she said.

Caroline expressing her identity through art (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

She based her portfolio on her family’s move from Singapore in 2022.

“It just impacted so much of my life, and it was a really big shift, so I felt like I could talk about a lot of the nuances of it and I could express that in my art,” she explained.

You can check out some of her pieces below.

Caroline Eckblad’s artwork (Credit: Erin Stesch, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

One of Caroline’s favorite pieces, which uses texture to showcase the homes she has lived in on top of turtles (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Caroline Eckblad’s artwork (Credit: Erin Stesch, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

Caroline Eckblad’s artwork (Credit: Erin Stesch, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

Caroline Eckblad’s artwork (Credit: Erin Stesch, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

Caroline Eckblad’s artwork (Credit: Erin Stesch, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

Caroline Eckblad’s artwork (Credit: Erin Stesch, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

Caroline Eckblad’s artwork (Credit: Erin Stesch, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

Eckblad is one of 337 students around the world to earn the perfect score.

“She had to get special permission to be in the class because she was a sophomore, and usually it’s for juniors and seniors,” said Erin Stesch, Caroline’s visual arts teacher. “She’s very detail-oriented, but extremely creative and has tremendous skill, so it was a great combination.”

While Caroline’s success is a big deal for the high school, she’s not the only student who earned a perfect score on their AP exam.

The other, Ryan Zhang, was one of only 24 students worldwide to earn a perfect score on his AP Chinese Language and Culture culture exam.

He graduated high school in the spring and now attends UNC Greensboro.

Ryan Zhang with his family at graduation (Credit: Ryan Zhang / Provided by Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

“I think this is a school where students really try to achieve their best,” Stesch said about East Chapel Hill High School. “There are a lot of really wonderful staff members here who are very supportive, and I think it’s a great community.”

Caroline holding a piece against the window as the sun comes through (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

“I couldn’t have done it without all the support of my friends and classmates and my teacher. They really helped me progress and grow,” Eckblad said.

She hopes to take her success with her into the future.

“I definitely want to go into something STEM-related, but I’m planning on taking art classes in college,” she said.