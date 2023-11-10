ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Person County teacher charged with sexual activity with a student has resigned, according to Person County Superintendent Dr. Rodney Peterson.

The Person County Sheriff’s office said around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, they were contacted by Person County Schools about a possible sexual encounter between Tyrone Khalil Outlaw, 28, of Roxboro, and a student.

They said their investigation determined an incident happened outside of the school at a private residence in Person County. The victim and suspect cooperated throughout the investigation and charges were filed.

Outlaw was charged and placed in the Person County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.

Outlaw was a teacher at Person High School. According to his bio on the school’s website he taught Social Studies.

Outlaw was suspended with pay on Wednesday, the school system said, but has since resigned.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority,” said Dr. Peterson. Superintendent. “We are deeply concerned by any allegation of an inappropriate relationship. Upon receiving an allegation of potential misconduct, we are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to ensure that all appropriate measures are taken. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement and provide support to our students, families, and staff during this time.”

The sheriff’s office said it is working closely with the school system on the investigation.

In the 2010s, Outlaw played college basketball for both UNC Greensboro and Virginia Tech.