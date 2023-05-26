FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police identified the victim of a Wednesday morning fatal shooting, as well as the teen who they said pulled the trigger.

Police responded to the 3700 block of Carlos Avenue in Fayetteville at 8:15 a.m. regarding a shooting.

Tatiana Haywood, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said Wednesday afternoon.

She was a senior at Douglas Byrd High School in Fayetteville, according to Cumberland County Schools.

The suspected shooter has been identified as 18-year-old Nasir Scott. He was transported to the hospital with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Several police cars on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 3700 block of Carlos Avenue. (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

Police officers gather at the site of a deadly shooting in Fayetteville. (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

Crime scene tape blocks off the site of a deadly shooting in Cumberland County. (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

Several police cars on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 3700 block of Carlos Avenue. (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

Scott was an 11th grader at the high school. The school system said he was a former student as of May 10.

Police said the shooting was not random.

The Cumberland County School District provided an updated statement Wednesday evening in regard to the shooting:

We are deeply saddened to learn about this tragic situation. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones. The district’s Trauma and Loss Team was at Douglas Byrd High School today to provide additional support to students and staff. They will be present tomorrow as well.

Another neighbor spoke with CBS 17 about her interaction with Tatiana previously.

“She was sweet,” the neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “It was just a young girl and a boyfriend. Who would do something like that to her? It’s unbelievable, and just two weeks away from graduation. Horrible.”

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this death investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at (910) 705-2141.