CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Fans will be seeing double at Cleveland High School games this season.

The Rams roster consists of an amazing five sets of twins. Somebody call Guinness, that’s got to be a record or something.

“It is for us,” said Cleveland head football coach Scott Riley. “I don’t know if that’s a [North Carolina] High School Athletic Association record or not, if that’s one they keep, but it definitely is for us.”

All kidding aside, what are the odds of having five sets of twins on one high school football team?

“It’s kind of crazy. The first day of contact we matched the twins up and wow, there’s five sets of twins,” said Riley. “And there’s five sets of other siblings on the team, so there’s 19 or 20 kids on the team that have a brother. So it’s pretty unique.”

And the twins take pride at how unique the situation is. Growing up together, the siblings always looked out for each other no matter what.

“It was always the best,” said Jerius Hargrove. “The twins always had that fun energy together and we were always on the field together no matter what and it was a fun experience.”

And at times the twins like to have fun at others expense. Twins have been known to trade places, like the time Camden Inscoe decided to sneak into the defensive huddle.

“Yeah, the only time we got away with something it was cold and we had the ski mask on to protect our nose and mouth and you could only see a small strip of our face, so we got our defensive back coach like that,” said Rams safety Landon Inscoe.

Just think of having the potential to do that, times five. But for the twins, the best part is the bond forged through years of being so close to one another.

“I love having somebody that has my back 24-7, somebody who can be with me forever, I love having that type of energy with my brother,” said Jerius Hargrove.

At Cleveland High School, there seems to be a lot of that going around.